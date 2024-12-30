Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Grows By 55.6%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Reliance Global Group Price Performance
NASDAQ RELI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,234. Reliance Global Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.
About Reliance Global Group
