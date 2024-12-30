Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Grows By 55.6%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RELI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,234. Reliance Global Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

About Reliance Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.