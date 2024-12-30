Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Drops By 16.5%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 1,320,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.4 days.

Saputo Trading Down 0.2 %

SAPIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,813. Saputo has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

