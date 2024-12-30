Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Declines By 36.5%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

