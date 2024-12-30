Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Expands By 56.3%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Down 1.1 %
SHTDY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.31.
About Sinopharm Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.