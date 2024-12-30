Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Expands By 56.3%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Down 1.1 %

SHTDY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.31.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

