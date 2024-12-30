Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Decreases By 17.1%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 70,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 4.72% of Trinity Biotech worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 6.0 %

TRIB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 177,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,131. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.