Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Rises By 55.4%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the November 30th total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
TROOPS Stock Down 6.8 %
TROO stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. TROOPS has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.89.
TROOPS Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TROOPS
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.