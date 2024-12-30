Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Rises By 55.4%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the November 30th total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

TROOPS Stock Down 6.8 %

TROO stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. TROOPS has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

