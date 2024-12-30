Short Interest in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Decreases By 16.9%

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VREX stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $603.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

