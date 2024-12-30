Short Interest in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Decreases By 18.4%

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 835,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $5,940,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at $799,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $1.63 on Monday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vigil Neuroscience

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.