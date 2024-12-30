Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Rises By 56.9%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,357 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 275.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 137.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $22.39 on Monday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

