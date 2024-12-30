Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Decreases By 15.3%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:AIXI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,325. Xiao-I has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64.
