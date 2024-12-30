Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Decreases By 15.3%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:AIXI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,325. Xiao-I has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64.

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

