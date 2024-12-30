Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Expands By 56.2%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zedge Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 132,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,163. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.23. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zedge by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 53,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zedge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

