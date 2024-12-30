Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Expands By 56.2%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Zedge Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 132,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,163. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.23. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.18.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zedge
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.