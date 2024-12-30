Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22. 4,565,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,025,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

