SK Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,049,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DCRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 23,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $52.19.

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

