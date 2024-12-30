SK Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,221 SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF makes up 0.8% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SK Wealth Management LLC owned 1.23% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. 102,726 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

