SK Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,787 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.21. The company had a trading volume of 287,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.03 and a 12-month high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.