SK Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,182 Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. SK Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 118.2% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 151,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.64. 5,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

