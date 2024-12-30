SK Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,149 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. 397,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,022. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

