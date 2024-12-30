SK Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 83,521 Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SK Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $5,297,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $7,146,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:FFSM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.99. 14,489 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $69.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

