SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.62. 1,358,627 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

