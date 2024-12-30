SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $105.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,299,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.93. The company has a market cap of $465.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

