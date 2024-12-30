SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $346,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.59. 1,317,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,617. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $293.79 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

