SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $616,000 in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPIX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 97,483 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 241,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,672,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPIX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.78. 98,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,611. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $258.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.3581 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

