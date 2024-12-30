SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $667,000 in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 135.8% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

NYSEARCA:CGMU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,667. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

