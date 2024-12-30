SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $778,000 in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. SK Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NURE. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NURE traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $31.71. 4,558 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

