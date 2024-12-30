SK Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $593.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $596.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $468.65 and a 12 month high of $612.09. The stock has a market cap of $512.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.