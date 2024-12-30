SK Wealth Management LLC Makes New $871,000 Investment in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 416,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 407,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 186,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CGMS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. 459,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,115. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

