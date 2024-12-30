SK Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 3.4% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. 113,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,668. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

