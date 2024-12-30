SK Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 501,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,595. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

