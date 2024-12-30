SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,732,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SK Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.47% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of HELO traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $62.30. 217,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,765. The company has a market capitalization of $674.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

