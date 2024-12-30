SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of IXN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.10. 64,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,481. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

