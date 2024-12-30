SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,227 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 30,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

