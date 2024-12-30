SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,072 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,524,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,465,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

