SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,149 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SK Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. 269,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,718. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.