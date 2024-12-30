SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 390,659 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 9.2% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,805. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.