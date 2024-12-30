SK Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,742. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

