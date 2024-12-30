SK Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.34. 1,358,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

