Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Down 12.9% – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01). Approximately 1,550,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,670,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Sound Energy Stock Down 12.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.82, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Sound Energy Company Profile

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

