SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 30,099,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 41,144,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 3.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $5,903,526.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares in the company, valued at $31,308,092.50. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $6,999,525.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,579,185.92. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,782,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,391,343 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

