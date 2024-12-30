Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 556000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Southern Empire Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
About Southern Empire Resources
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
