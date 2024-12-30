Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 55014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 268,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.50. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,857,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,743. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

