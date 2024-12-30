SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 619,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the previous session’s volume of 97,690 shares.The stock last traded at $42.35 and had previously closed at $42.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 201.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 97,534 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

