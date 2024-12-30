SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 619,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 287,362 shares.The stock last traded at $49.33 and had previously closed at $49.62.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 522,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.