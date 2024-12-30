Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPJ opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $2.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF ( NASDAQ:COPJ Free Report ) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 7.26% of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

