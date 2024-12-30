Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ: SPRB):
- 12/16/2024 – Spruce Biosciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 12/12/2024 – Spruce Biosciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 12/11/2024 – Spruce Biosciences had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.00.
- 12/11/2024 – Spruce Biosciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2024 – Spruce Biosciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 12/11/2024 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/12/2024 – Spruce Biosciences had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of SPRB stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.34.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 555.23%. Analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
