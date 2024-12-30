Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ STAF opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.66. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

