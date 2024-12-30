Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ STAF opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.66. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
