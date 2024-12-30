STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 72.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 503,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.07. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

