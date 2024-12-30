Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock remained flat at $11.95 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

