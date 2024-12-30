Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFB. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.06. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.