Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 30th (AAL, AXSM, CAE, CDRO, CMRX, CTXR, HALO, HOVR, JWN, LEGN)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)

was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating. Desjardins currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$32.00.

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by analysts at D. Boral Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$111.00.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

