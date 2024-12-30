Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 30th (AAL, AXSM, CAE, CDRO, CMRX, CTXR, HALO, HOVR, JWN, LEGN)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 30th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating. Desjardins currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$32.00.

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by analysts at D. Boral Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$111.00.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.