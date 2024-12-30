StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 1157559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STNE

StoneCo Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in StoneCo by 40.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.